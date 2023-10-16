Pakistan’s famous singer Atif Aslam has released a message on social media in favor of the Palestinians who are facing Israeli aggression.

Today is the 9th day of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 300 Palestinians were martyred and 800 injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza during 24 hours, after which the total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks reached 2 thousand 329.

The Ministry of Health says that a total of 9,714 Palestinians have been injured in the Israeli attacks, women and children are included in the majority of those martyred in the Israeli attacks.

Atif Aslam released a message on Instagram in favor of the Palestinians and said, “There is grief over the loss of innocent lives in Palestine, let’s stand together.”

He further said that he is praying for the treatment of the injured and the establishment of peace in Palestine, may God have mercy on him