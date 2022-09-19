Asif Mahmood

Queen Elizabeth is buried. The question is: Can we bury our inferiority complex now?

The Queen was the Queen of Pakistan from 1952 to 1956. Because we had made the Act of India 1935 our interim constitution, so it was a formal position held by the Queen. But this created a crisis from which we have not been able to come out till date.

The first (Parliament) Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved by Governor General Ghulam Muhammad and the (Supreme Court) Federal Court upheld the move of the Governor General. Pakistan has not been able to come out of its effects till date. However, if we look at the matter in its context, it seems that the title of Justice Munir’s judgment should be ‘Neo-demographic Inferiority’ rather than the doctrine of necessity.

The government of Pakistan had taken the position in the court of Pakistan that Pakistan is not yet an independent and sovereign state and the sovereignty of the homeland rests with the British Queen Elizabeth.

If the assembly itself has been sent home, then it is the exact justice and the exact application of the law. Since Governor general is the representatives of Queen Elizabeth, so his decision will be considered as the decision of the queen. And parliament can make la without the consent of the Crown.

It should be remembered that it is the story of 1955. 9 years after the establishment of Pakistan.

It should be remembered that Justice Cornelius wrote in his dissenting note in the judgment that this is an insult to the sovereignty of Pakistan. This act, in fact, is a continuous insult, the titles of which keep changing, the text remains the same.

Let’s look at this issue in its full context so that we can understand how the neo-demographic inferiority complex misdirected our collective journey from the very beginning and we have not been able to escape its demon till date.

At the time of establishment of Pakistan, a Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was formed. It consisted of members who had won the 1945 elections to the Central Legislative Assembly. These elections were very important in British colonial India. Congress won this election, but Muslim League won all the seats of Muslims. It is as if Muslim League proved that Muslims are being represented only by Muslim League. This success paved the way for the establishment of Pakistan. This election practically negated the idea of a united India.

When Britain started leaving here, it was decided that those who were successful in the Central Legislative Assembly elections of 1945 from the areas that were going to be part of Pakistan would be the members of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan.

It was also decided that this Constituent Assembly would frame the first constitution for Pakistan. The Act of India 1935 was declared as a provisional constitution until this assembly framed its own constitution.

The first meeting of this Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was held on 10 August 194. Quaid-e-Azam was elected the first President of the Constituent Assembly. In the same assembly, the Quaid-e-Azam addressed on August 11 and clarified the lines of state formation. The same assembly defined the objectives and clarified the intellectual structure of the state that the sovereignty will be of the Supreme God.

After Quaid I azam , Ghulam Muhammad became the new Governor General. A new President (Speaker) of the Assembly was elected Maulvi Tamizuddin. Then Liaquat Ali Khan was shot dead in Rawalpindi. The investigator died on the plane with the investigation, and the file to the Governor General was empty when it returned.

The Quaid-e-Azam’s Constituent Assembly, which was ordered by the Quaid-e-Azam to draft the constitution, had drafted the constitution. The Governor-General dissolved the Assembly before that.

Maulvi Tamizuddin went to the Sindh High Court against this decision. The Sindh High Court decided in favor of Maulvi Tamizuddin. On this, the government went to the Federal Court (Supreme Court) where Justice Munir overruled the decision of the Sindh High Court and ruled in favor of the Governor General. The arguments put forward by the Governor General’s legal team here are so shameful that Justice Cornelius, in a note dissenting from the judgment, wrote that it is an insult to the sovereignty of Pakistan.

A study of the arguments and judgments in this case shows how intense the feeling of inferiority was in the British neo-colonial era.

Today the burial of the Queen has taken place. If only we could bury our inferiority complex too.