By Asif Mehmood

This is the right time we should recalibrate our jurisprudence. This is decision time. We must weigh our options carefully as it is unwise for the institutions to wade into niche of politics. Let the politician do politics and let the court do justice. There is a rift between the institutions and exacerbating it shall serve no one. It will besmirch the both. Relentless care is required. Politicians are master in handling every sort of predicament. So let them sit together and solve their issues. It is basically failure of the politicians that bring the political matters to the court. They are never done playing their games. They create a mess out of everything and then they bring the political matters to the court.

When courts decide a matter, the political elite starts showing indignation on one pretext or the other. They come up with a hostile diatribe and it is hard to even imagine that the politicians accept a court verdict that goes against the interest of their respective group. Never before, any decision has been accepted by all the parties. Politicians actually drag the courts walk the plank. They dont decide, they don’t sit together, they create a mess. And then they rush to the court with gusher of allegation. This is alarming that we are reduced to tawdry politics with one person dictating the other in the guise of democracy.

Sagacity demands that political matters should be left to the politicians to decide. We have a parliament and issues better be resolved there. If the political lacks the acumen to handle their differences and they are kept hostage to their egoistic politics they should be given a clear message: sit, decide and lead or quit.Politics is not theatrics. Neither is it bile spewing game. It ,on all accounts, is a serious business. The parting shot is that Imran Khan should learn the art of politics and PDM should not behave the way Imran Khan behaved. People are destitute. We are literally passing through a Dickensian misery. It is hard to put two square meals on the table. Those at the helm of affairs should undo this cleavage within the institution.