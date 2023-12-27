It is encouraging to observe that there are more female candidates submitting candidature papers for the next elections than there were in 2018 and 2013.

Although this is encouraging for the growing influence of women in politics, the fact that they make up only 11% of all candidates highlights the ongoing gender gap in political representation.

3,139 women have filed as candidates this year, a notable increase over the 1,687 in 2018 and the 1,171 in 2013. While this is a welcome increase, it is glaringly out of proportion given that there were over 28,000 applicants total, which is a record. This disparity demonstrates how political parties failed to seize the chance to advocate for more equitable representation. Parties were supposed to aggressively support and encourage more women running for office this time around, but this hasn’t happened to a sufficiently high degree.

The PML-N crisis provides a microcosm of the larger problem. The conflict among the party’s female candidates, who feel excluded in favour of a small group of people, mostly from powerful backgrounds, calls into question the standards used to choose nominees for reserved seats.

In addition to discouraging committed party workers, this approach calls into question the purpose of reserved seats, which ideally provide a forum for varied and representative female involvement. What, therefore, may have been done differently? Political parties must, first and foremost, create and uphold fair and transparent standards for choosing candidates, particularly for seats that are reserved.

Merit and commitment to public service should take precedence over social or familial ties in this process. A deliberate effort should also be made to identify and train future female leaders from a variety of backgrounds in order to ensure more diverse and inclusive selections.

Furthermore, the ECP and political parties need to collaborate to remove obstacles that prevent women from participating in politics. This entails combating cultural biases, guaranteeing the security of female candidates, and giving aspiring female lawmakers the tools and instruction they require.

The situation of women’s engagement in American politics now emphasises the urgency of taking immediate action. It is the duty of political parties, civic society, and governmental organisations to create an atmosphere in which women’s political participation goes beyond token participation and becomes an essential feature of our democratic system.

This is about radically altering the political environment to be really inclusive, equitable, and representative of a variety of views, not just about hitting targets or outperforming historical data. Although achieving this aim will take time, it is necessary for our democracy to grow and thrive. It’s time to embrace a vision in which women’s voices not only make a difference, but also play a key role in determining the future of our country.