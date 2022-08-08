ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores have increased the price of various lentils by Rs 48 per kg, despite the protests of the public about the high rate of inflation. The price rise has been declared and will take effect right away.

According to the announcement, the price of black gramme has gone up from Rs172 to Rs220 per kg, an increase of Rs48. The price of masoor lentil has also increased by Rs 40 per kilogramme in a manner similar to this. It is available for Rs 270 per kg. The new price per kg is Rs310, though.

The price of red beans (lobia), which formerly cost Rs235 per kg, has increased by Rs35 to Rs270 per kg. The price of whole masoor lentils has increased from Rs170 per kilogramme to Rs200 per kilogramme, a rise of Rs35.

A kilogramme of moong lentils now costs Rs220 instead of Rs190, an increase of Rs30. The cost of split chickpea lentils has gone up by Rs 30 per kg. It was formerly available for Rs 190 per kg. It is available for Rs 220 per kg.