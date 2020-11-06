The smartphone arrives with a 6.5 ” screen with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). The edges are considerably thin and the 8 MP front camera is present in a drop-shaped notch.

At the rear, the smartphone brings a digital reader and has a triple system for capturing images. While the main sensor has 48 MP, the secondary solutions are a 2 MP module for Macro photos and another 2 MP for depth.

Powerful battery

The Snapdragon 662 processor in the device works with a powerful battery. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh power supply that supports fast 15W recharging via a USB-C input.

The specs also include 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and support for a memory card or an extra SIM chip. The product also comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and headphone jack.