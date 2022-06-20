Senator Mark Warner and Representative Elissa Slotkin were among the top signatories of a letter delivered to Google on Friday, which was originally reported by Reuters.

A research issued last week by the organisation Center for Countering Digital Hate sparked the letter. According to the survey, 11% of the results for searches for “abortion clinic near me” or “abortion pill” in some states were for anti-abortion organisations.

The study was conducted in the 13 states that have legislation that would prohibit abortion if the United States Supreme Court, as predicted, overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalised abortion nationwide as early as this month.

14 senators and seven members of the House of Representatives signed the letter. They’re all Republicans.