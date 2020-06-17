Legendary compere Tariq Aziz passes away President, PM,Army Chief, info minister pay tribute to Aziz’s services

ISLAMABAD : Legendary television compere and actor-cum-politician Tariq Aziz breathed his last after a brief illness on Wednesday. Tariq Aziz , 84, was PTV’s first male broadcaster and he attained popularity from its game show ‘Neelam Ghar’, aired for several decades and later attributed to him and renamed as Tariq Aziz Show. He also served in radio programs and television dramas and was also starred in different films as leading actor. Tariq Aziz was twice elected as Member National Assembly in 1997 and 1999. He was also known for his charity work for the destitute and poor. The government of Pakistan had conferred him Pride of Performance award for his excellent services in 1992.President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Shibli Faraz in their condolence messages paid tribute to the services of Tariq Aziz terming his death a great loss for Pakistan. In their separate condolence messages, the President and the Prime Minister paid tribute to Tariq Aziz for his immense contribution for the field of television. President Alvi termed Tariq Aziz “an institution in his field”. The President offered condolence to the family of Tariq Aziz and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows.”“My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the Prime Minister wrote. Tributes started pouring in on social media soon the news of his demise was aired by news channels from across the country.