On Friday, legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday in a special way – by getting married to his long-term partner, Dr. Anca Faur. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Los Angeles, sharing the happy news on Twitter.

Aldrin’s 93rd birthday and wedding: a double celebration:

In his post, Aldrin wrote, “On my 93rd birthday and the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation, I am pleased to announce that my long-time love Dr Anca Faur and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles and are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Aldrin also shared two photos from the wedding, showing the couple dressed in their wedding attire, with Aldrin in a suit adorned with a medal and an Air Force badge. Dr. Faur, who has been working as the executive vice-president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures since 2019, looked stunning in a lace dress.

This is the fourth marriage for Aldrin, who was previously married to Joan Ann Archer, Beverly Van Zile, and Lois Driggs Cannon. Despite his three previous marriages ending in divorce, Aldrin seems to have found lasting love with Dr. Faur and the couple’s fans couldn’t be happier for them.

Love Story of Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur:

According to Faur's LinkedIn page, she has worked as executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures since 2019. The couple has shared photos together for several years, with Aldrin calling Faur his "partner and best friend" in a 2020 Facebook post. Faur, who is 63, according to reports, is the executive vice president at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC.

Buzz Aldrin’s Iconic Career as an Astronaut

In addition to his successful career as an astronaut, Buzz Aldrin is also a family man. He has three children – James, Janice, and Andrew – with his first wife Joan Ann, as well as one grandson, three great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.

Aldrin’s legacy as an astronaut was cemented when he, along with fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, took part in the historic Apollo 11 lunar mission in July 1969. The mission made him the second man to set foot on the moon and he is the last of the three Apollo 11 astronauts still alive today.

After retiring from NASA in July 1971, Aldrin went on to serve as commandant of the Aerospace Research Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Speaking in 2009, he reflected on the significance of his time as an astronaut, saying, “People want us in a few words to generate the enthusiasm that the world had as they contemplated what we were about to do. Well, what it felt like is something that we trained for. We were trying to treat it as calmly as we could and perform to the best of our ability.”