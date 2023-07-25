The SAARC Arbitration Council (SARCO) and the Musaliha International Center for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (MICADR) in Pakistan jointly organized a seminar on the theme “Amendment in the Arbitration Act 1940: Are Changes Long Overdue?” in the port city. The seminar focused on the significance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, such as arbitration and mediation, in resolving commercial disputes in Pakistan.

The event was attended by members of the legal fraternity, the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the business community, local chambers and associations, law students, and other stakeholders. The seminar began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by an introduction by Barrister Saquib Mangrio, Assistant Director (Law) at SARCO, who emphasized the importance of robust ADR laws and stakeholder collaborations to reform the current ADR legislative framework.

The Director General of SARCO, Md. Helal Chowdhury, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the role of SARCO and its partner organizations in promoting arbitration as a primary means of dispute resolution in the SAARC region. Arif Hussain Khilji, former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan & Managing Director of MICADR, delivered a special address, showcasing how MICADR has been collaborating with leading companies in Pakistan to provide support and training programs for effective mediation.

The esteemed Chief Guest, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Hon’ble Senior Puisne Judge of the Sindh High Court, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the vital role of arbitration and mediation in resolving disputes outside traditional court litigation and promoting harmonious relationships in society.

The seminar included two technical sessions featuring panel discussions and Q&A sessions. Panelists discussed the need for ADR mechanisms to be prerequisites for all commercial disputes in Pakistan and shared expert opinions and experiences on the current Legal Framework of Arbitration in Pakistan, along with gaps, challenges, and proposed amendments.

During the lunch break, participants engaged in networking, fostering dynamic discussions and idea exchange on ADR and the potential impact of the seminar on the need for amendments in the Arbitration Act 1940.

The second session highlighted the work done by SARCO and MICADR in the realm of ADR. Ms. Sarha Rasheed from MICADR emphasized the critical need for ADR to address case pendency issues in Pakistan and the advantages of ADR over traditional court litigation for businesses and investors. Mr. Khurram Shahzad from SARCO discussed the future vision for SARCO, focusing on innovation, collaboration, and embracing technology.

The seminar concluded with a Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants, panelists, and attendees for their valuable contributions. After the conclusion of the seminar, a networking session provided participants with an opportunity to connect and foster professional relationships.

Overall, the seminar was a success, enhancing attendees’ understanding of Alternative Dispute Resolution and its practical implications for disputes in Pakistan, and further strengthening the commitment to promote efficient and timely dispute-resolution mechanisms in the SAARC region.