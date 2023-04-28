Leeds United Under-21s missed out on the chance to claim the only automatic promotion spot in the Premier League 2 Division 2, after losing 2-1 against West Bromwich Albion. Despite this setback, the Whites still have a shot at promotion through the play-offs, where they will face Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Leeds United Under-21s suffered a 2-1 defeat against West Bromwich Albion in their recent match at the Baggies’ training ground, which cost them the chance to claim the title and automatic promotion in the Premier League 2 Division 2. The defeat pushed the Whites down to the second spot, with Southampton securing the only automatic promotion spot.

However, despite this setback, Leeds United U21s still have a chance at promotion through the play-offs. The Whites will join West Brom, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa in the semi-finals, where they will face the latter in their first match. Despite the disappointment of missing out on the title, Paco Gallardo’s team will need to quickly regroup and prepare for their upcoming challenge. Leeds United Under-21s missed out.

