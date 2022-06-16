MONTREAL – Charles Leclerc is bracing himself for another rocky weekend as he attempts to put Ferrari’s reliability issues behind him and re-launch his title challenge at the Canadian Grand Prix.

As Formula One returns to the demanding Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time in three years, it will be the 24-year-old Monegasque who will be under the most pressure – and likely with a lot of compassion from a knowing audience – as he attempts to halt a recent run of bad luck.

Despite claiming pole in the last four races, Leclerc hasn’t won since the season’s third race in Melbourne, six races ago.

Due to engine issues and tactical errors, his early championship lead has turned into a 34-point deficit.

Max Verstappen has five wins and 150 points after leading Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez home in a dominant one-two in Baku on Sunday.

He has a 129-point advantage over Perez, who won in Monaco, and 116 points over Leclerc, who has won the other two races this year.

This Sunday, Leclerc will receive a new power unit.

Mercedes newcomer George Russell sits fourth, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who has also had to deal with the Italian team’s mechanical issues.

Red Bull’s dominance in both championships could be extended if they have another great weekend, but team chief Christian Horner warned against complacency and predicted that Ferrari would reclaim their position.