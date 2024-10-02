Beirut: 8 Israeli soldiers were killed in a clash with Hezbollah, the Israeli army confirmed the deaths and wounded seven soldiers.

Israeli forces have moved into southern Lebanon to attack Hezbollah positions, where they are facing fierce resistance from veteran fighters.

According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli soldiers who had infiltrated the southern Lebanese town of Odisha, forcing them to retreat.

In a statement issued by Hezbollah, it is said that the Israeli soldiers suffered heavy losses in the clash before retreating. Israeli soldiers fled due to loss of life and money.

It should be remembered that after the air strikes, Israel had now entered the southern regions of Lebanon for the Doubdo battle. The Israeli army evacuated more than a dozen villages.

Yesterday, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at important military and security targets in Israel, which Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called a serious mistake and threatened Iran with the consequences.