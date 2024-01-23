Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce company Alibaba, is a well-known figure in the technology world.

Jack Ma is worth more than $29 billion and has been out of the public eye for a long time.

In 2019, he announced his retirement from Alibaba.

In October 2020, he criticized China’s banking regulators after authorities blocked his Aunt Group’s proposed $37 billion IPO.

Jack Ma, one of China’s richest men, began teaching as a professor

After that, Jack Ma disappeared from the public eye and then spent some time last year as an honorary professor at a Japanese university and continued to study there.

But before founding Alibaba, Jack Ma worked as an English teacher.

Jack Ma now seems to have started the third phase of his career.

Since October 2020, Jack Ma has been studying agriculture at various educational institutions around the world.

Jack Ma has mastered the field of high-tech farming.

He studied agro-tech in Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, and Thailand.

In November 2023, he founded a company called Huangzhou Maz Kitchen Food.

The company engages in the processing and retailing of agricultural products while also selling pre-packaged foods.

Jack Ma has never publicly explained why he decided to pursue a new career in farming.

However during a video address in August 2023, he had expressed his thoughts in this regard.

He said on this occasion ‘I discovered that success in the field of agriculture does not require a lot of resources, but people with unique thinking and imagination can succeed in it’.