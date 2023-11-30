WhatsApp announced the introduction of the feature of using 2 accounts in one phone in October.

Now this feature is available to almost all users.

Note that earlier the Meta-owned messaging app allowed users to use one WhatsApp account on one phone.

But now it is possible to use 2 WhatsApp accounts in one phone.

This feature is perfect for people who use WhatsApp for office activities as well, with multi-account support they will be able to use separate accounts for office and personal life.

How to use the feature?

To use this feature, the phone must have dual SIM support so that 2 different numbers can be used for 2 WhatsApp accounts.

To use the feature on Android devices, open WhatsApp Settings and click on the drop-down arrow next to your name.

There select the add account option enter your second phone number and click next.

After that 6 digit code will be received by SMS and after entering the code type the profile name and select the profile photo.

This will create your second account.

The procedure is almost the same on the iPhone, but as mentioned above, this feature only works in phones with dual-SIM support.

Apple has provided dual SIM support in very few iPhones in recent years