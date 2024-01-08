It is not difficult to know whether you are online on WhatsApp or not, as the user’s online status is visible to everyone in the Meta-owned messenger.

But to provide more protection to the privacy of the users, the feature of hiding online status was introduced by WhatsApp in 2022.

This feature allows users to hide their online status from specific people or everyone.

If you don’t know, know that every time you open WhatsApp, anyone who opens a chat with your name can know when you were online or when you were last online.

Likewise, it is possible to know whether you are currently online or not, which can be harmful to users’ privacy.

Surprisingly, most people overlook the importance of this feature for privacy.

How to use the feature?

To use this feature, open WhatsApp on your phone, go to Settings, and select the Privacy option.

There click on last scene and online, where you will see the following options, from which you can choose the option of your choice.

With this option, you can also determine which people should know when you are online.

Keep in mind that if you choose the body option in the last scene, then you will not be able to see your friends’ last scene and online status.