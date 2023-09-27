When someone wants to know something on the Internet, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Google’s of course.

In fact, no one can compete with Google’s popularity on the internet at the moment and it has been consistently occupying the number one position for years.

Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary on September 27.

But interestingly, the company used to celebrate birthdays on different dates in the past.

10 years ago, in 2013, the company itself admitted in a blog post that it does not know when Google’s birthday is.

According to the blog post, we have celebrated birthdays on the 7th, 8th, and 26th of September as well.

But now Google’s birthday is celebrated on September 27 and a special doodle has been released on the occasion of the 25th anniversary which tells about the past logos of this company.

More interestingly, Doodle was basically introduced before Google officially introduced it.

The first doodle was presented by the company on August 30, 1998, while Google became accessible to people on September 4, 1998.

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in a garage or let’s say their first office was set up in a garage.

On this occasion, I learned some interesting facts about Google.

1. Google is the most popular search engine in the world and according to an estimate, 99,000 searches are performed on it every second, and 8.5 billion searches are performed throughout the day.

2. Since its introduction to Google, more than 5,000 doodles have been created and an entire team dedicated to it.

3. By the way, Google is the most popular name on the world the Internet, but in the beginning, it had a different name, Sergey Brin and Larry Page first named it Backrub during a Stanford University project, but then it was renamed Google.

4. One of the most popular features of Google is Google Images and the reason for its creation is very interesting, in 2000 the dress of American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez during an award ceremony led to the creation of Google Image.

At the time, the dress was the most searched on Google and people wanted to see pictures of it, which led to the creation of Google Image in 2001.

5. It didn’t take long for Google to become the world’s most popular search engine, but it did so on June 26, 2000, when it hit one billion searches for the first time.

6. Do you know the meaning of the name Google in the dictionary? In 2006, the Oxford English Dictionary and the Merriam-Webster Dictionary officially gave Google the status of a verb and its purpose is to search the World Wide Web.

7. Gmail is the most popular email service in the world and it was launched on April 1, 2004, but at first people thought it was an April Fool’s joke and no one believed that Google had created it. One GB of storage is being given for free.

8. People rely on Google Search so much that even a few seconds or minutes of its service being down can shake the world.

Such was the case on August 16, 2013, when access to all Google services was lost for 5 minutes due to technical issues.

This resulted in a significant drop of 40 percent in global Internet traffic.

9. The name Google is actually derived from the mathematical term googol, in which 1’s are followed by 100 zeros.

10. As mentioned above, 8.5 billion Google searches are done worldwide every day, but an astonishing 15% of them are new, meaning they have never been searched before.

11. Google has at least 9 services that are used by more than a billion people every month.

12. Google Translate was introduced in 2006 and an estimated 143 billion words in over 100 languages are translated on it every day.

13. Do you know what Google’s secret weapon is? That is Autocomplete.

If the auto-complete feature is not available on Google, it may take longer for people to type and search, which is why Google made this feature part of the search engine, increasing typing speed by an average of 25%. Decreased to percent.

14. There are also many games and tricks hidden in Google such as if you search by writing askew, the search page will slightly tilt to one side, or if you search Google Gravity, the search engine will crash and come to the bottom of the screen.

The secret tricks of Google search that few people know about

15. An interesting fact is that the company has to lose millions of dollars every year because of the I’m Feeling Lucky button on the Google search page because when clicked on it, the search engine bypasses all the ads and shows the top searches. shows up, but is still maintained in search engines so that it doesn’t look like the company is just out to make money.

16. We find it very easy to search on Google, but most people don’t know that each search requires a lot of computing power, rather it uses enough resources to put a person on the moon. .