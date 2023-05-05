ATTOCK: Sardar Rehmat Ali Khan, the president of the Muslim League Youth Wing of the Attock district and the candidate of the provincial assembly for the PP-3 Attock youth political leader, announced his priorities in his first regular press conference.

Muslim League-N Youth Wing, including political and social figures, has been associated with Muslim League-N for 18 years. The leadership will take a better decision regarding the ticket. They will continue to strive for the solution of health, communication and other public problems. Muslim League (N) Constituency PP three Sardar Rehmat Ali Khan has expressed these thoughts in his office Hunt Hall.

On this occasion, there was a large number of Mad or Dentir Waqar Ahmed Awan of Bhadri, Shamsul Haman, a well-known political figure of Shikar Dara and Mu’iz Zain of the constituency, Sardar Rahmat.