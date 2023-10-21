Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s plane landed at Islamabad International Airport where Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazir Tarar welcomed the party leader.

Upon the former Prime Minister’s return home, his legal team was present at the Islamabad Airport.

Nawaz Sharif’s immigration process was completed at Islamabad Airport where his passport was stamped to enter Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif had a consultation with the legal team of the Muslim League (N) in the state lounge at the airport after which he signed the legal documents.