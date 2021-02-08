ISLAMABAD : Scores of lawyers barged into the Islamabad Judicial Complex in protest following the demolition of their chambers a day earlier by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The protest turned violent as the angry lawyers smashed windows at the Chief Justice Block, chanting slogans outside IHC chief justice’s office. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was reportedly stuck inside his office while the protest continued.

The CDA had demolished the illegal chambers set up in the premises of district and sessions court in Islamabad Sunday night. No law enforcers were present when the lawyers stormed the IHC premises and Islamabad police arrived after a long time. The protesting lawyers also chanted slogans against the IHC CJ,while several protesters also clashed with journalists trying to get footage of the incident.

A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and DIG Operations Afzal also reached the spot. The entrances of the IHC were later closed and the lawyers and clerks were barred from entering. The service road leading to the court premises was also closed.

The injured persons were given first aid by the rescue officials present on the location.Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said in a statement that government land stretching over 350 kanals has been recovered by it last week during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-15/4. The CDA said it is able to recover the sector after 16 years. Those who interfered in the CDA operation were arrested, said the statement.

The land mafia had occupied the land for years and constructed a house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings.The CDA enforcement department deputy director, assistant directors and other staff took part in the operation. Before this, CDA had carried out a drive in the Bari Imam area where a home, boundary wall, and three kitchens were demolished. Similarly, the authority also demolished an under-construction house, 11 rooms, and two houses in Panjgraan.