Hunger strike camps across the country today, says PFUJ President Afzal Butt This parliament is on Form 47, Abid Zuberi Whoever comes to power imposes restrictions on PECA Act, says Shah Khawar The situation in the country is not good, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan group of News paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi exclusive conversation in sachi Baat program . You are fighting our war said to Afzal Butt Afzal Butt Sahib, you are working hard, Keep up the effort, Lawyers are thinking of merging with the journalist organization, There are possibilities of talks on PICA Act, We will not talk about the 26th Amendment,There can be discussion on PECA Act,We ourselves are against fake news Hunger strike camps across the country today, says PFUJ President Afzal Butt.

I thank all the journalists for this, We have started a movement ,Our movement will remain peaceful, Afzal Butt We have gone to court on the PECA Act, it would be better if we get relief ,We, the parents, are not in favor of freedom, Afzal ButtFormer President of Pakistan Bar Council Abid Zuberi, Mian Justice Hassan Gul has been appointed as a judge of the Islamabad High Court, Abid Zuberi said. He will take oath tomorrow, Abid Zuberi, I also have a deep connection with journalism, Abid Zuberi, Lawyers’ community stands with journalist organizations, This parliament is on Form 47, They want to control the judiciary, They want to undermine the judiciary, Abid Zuberi We have all challenged the 26th Amendment, Abid Zuberi

They want to surround us, our struggle continues, Abid Zuberi .It doesn’t matter what the Islamabad Bar President believes, Abid Zuberi .President Islamabad has met again, We should be very careful about seniority, Shah Khawar There was a seniority issue in Lahore, Shah Khawar I agree with the new position, no second opinion on it, Shah Khawar PTI made some amendments to PECA Act, says Shah Khawar Whoever comes to power imposes restrictions on PECA Act, says Shah Khawar Fake news must be stopped, Shah Khawar Government should think about PICA Act, Shah KhawarJustice Retired Shaiq Usmani.

Seniority of any judge transferred will be taken into consideration, says Justice Retired Shaiq UsmaniWe cannot change anyone’s seniority, says Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani Whoever comes to power tries to put pressure on the press, says Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani Wrong things are shown on social media, there should be a way to stop it, says Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani The government should have taken journalists into confidence on the PECA Act, says Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani There is still time for the government to talk to journalists about the PECA Act, says Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani Economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Black money is coming to Pakistan, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

If our country’s exports had improved, there would have been no need for the IMF, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The situation in the country is not good, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui If we do not receive the IMF installment, the country will default, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui China and America look after their own interests, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui If Donald Trump does not change, the dollar will suffer further setback, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui IMF has given us a setback, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Money is coming from outside the country, if it doesn’t come, the country will default, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui.

We are not happy with the IMF, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui They want to go to the IMF even after 2027, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Inflation has decreased in the country, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The property situation in the country is very bad, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui 26 million children are not going to school, poverty is on the rise, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui.