BEIJING: More than 30 lawmakers from over 20 countries across the world including Pakistan have expressed their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and voiced opposition to the politicization of the Games.

The lawmakers made the remarks at a special program of CGTN dedicated to Beijing 2022.

The program-themed “The Beauty of the Winter Olympics: A Celebration of the Human Spirit,” is part of the China Media Group (CMG) Forum.

The lawmakers spoke highly of China’s efforts to host a “simple, safe and splendid” Winter Olympics despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wished the Games a success.

CMG President Shen Haixiong welcomed the lawmakers to take part in the program. He said peaceful development and shared destiny are key elements of building a community with a shared future for mankind – a vision advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping and also ideals of the Olympic movement.

“The Beijing Winter Olympics embodies mankind’s yearning for peace and excellence,” Shen said. “It is more important than ever for us to come ‘Together,’” he stressed.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate’s Defense Committee, said Pakistan and other Asian countries firmly oppose the boycott of Beijing 2022 in any form and any attempt to instigate confrontation and division. The Olympic spirit calls for friendship and cooperation, he said.