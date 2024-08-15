Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti claimed that lawlessness was being created across the province on the pretext of protest.

Addressing the press conference, Balochistan CM felicitated nation for Independence Day and celebrations were held in every district of Balochistan.

He reiterated that security forces were committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

CM Bugti alleged that Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was involved in the brutal murder of Panjgur DC Zakir Baloch.

Balochistan CM condemned the murder of Zakir Baloch and assured to provide support to his family.

He stated that these elements were involved in the genocide of Baloch people.

Talking about reforms in Balochistan, he announced, 21 NADRA centres had been inaugurated in various tehsils and 500 students would be sent to Islamabad for education.

He also disclosed that issues of transporters in Chaman had been resolved.