Islamabad:The Sustainable and Blue boundaries of the public transportation metro bus service, the first inter – connected four-line metro service in the nation, were officially opened by Prime Minister Former Prime minister nawaz sharif on Thursday.

He hailed the move as a help to commuters in the twin cities who are struggling to pay skyrocketing fuel prices.In his remarks at the launch, the premier said that the service would be a gift to the citizens of the twin cities and would benefit commuters, students, and employees.

The Green, Orange, Blue, and Red Lines, respectively, will connect Bhara Kahu, GT Road, Koral, and Rawalpindi with the service.

The bus service will travel from Koral to PIMS and from Bhara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line) (Blue Line). Passengers can ride the Orange line to Islamabad International Airport from the Faiz Ahmad Faiz bus stop after the two lines unite to become the Red Line.

The prime praised the work of the interior minister and the chairman of the Capital Development Authority, saying that providing excellent and punctual transportation was a service to the general public (CDA).Additionally, he announced a month of free commuter transportation.