As part of its efforts to expand and accelerate delivery in one of its key countries, Amazondotcom Inc. started its own air freight fleet, Amazon Air, on Monday in India.

The corporation has introduced Amazon Air in three markets: the United States, Europe, and India. The Seattle-based company launched the service in the US in 2016, and it already runs a network of more than 110 aircraft that go to more than 70 destinations around the globe.

Amazon has partnered with Bengaluru-based Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd to fly packages using a single Boeing 737-800 jet, the firm announced in a statement.

Quikjet will deliver packages for Amazon customers to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, according to a news release from Amazon.

Amazon Air will serve more than 1.1 million vendors in India, according to the books-to-boots online retailer, which competes with Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart there.

Amazon uses its own ground delivery services for shipments, but it also collaborates with Blue Dart Express Ltd., controlled by Deutsche Post DHL Group, one of India’s largest air cargo http://carriers.

