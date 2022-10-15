With its most recent high-end product, the Amazfit Falcon, Amazfit is competing against the likes of Apple Watch and Pixel Watch. With its AI training system called Zepp Coach and a battery life of up to two weeks, it distinguishes out from the competition.

Its titanium casing and sapphire glass-covered screen give it the appearance of being a typical tough watch created with durability in mind.On top of that, there is a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a 416 × 416 pixel resolution and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. Its 20 ATM water resistance makes it suitable for swimming and showering.

The Zepp Coach, a smart training coach from Amazfit Falcon, can make tailored workout recommendations based on your expertise and physical makeup. Through avoiding overtraining, performance should be enhanced. There are more than 150 sports modes available, and it may store your information for more accurate recommendations.

You don’t have to constantly waking up the screen to check your progress because the display is always on when you’re working out. Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement, stress management, and other standard health tracking features are also present.

You can link the data from your workouts to apps like Apple Health, Adidas Running, and Strava. Dual-band GPS supports additional satellite positioning systems and can provide precise instructions outside as well. It includes 4 GB of local storage so you may use Bluetooth headphones to listen to music directly from the watch.

The Amazfit Falcon is equipped with a 500 mAh battery, which can operate for up to 14 days on a single charge.With a starting price of $499, the Chinese wristwatch competes with expensive wearables from Apple and other companies.