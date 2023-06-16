Late on Thursday night, Latif Khosa, a top politician, acknowledged that his Lahore home had been the target of a gun attack.

The attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen, and Khosa’s driver was hurt as a result. The respected jurist was unharmed, and the assailants were able to flee.

Khosa described the incident in full, claiming that it happened while he was hearing a client’s case at home. His driver then entered and informed him that he had been shot.

The seasoned lawmaker from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed that when he went outside to look, he discovered holes in the house door. “Fire was fired at my residence with a Kalashnikov. Such strategies will fail. We support the Chief Justice in this.

After the incident, police superintendent Owais Shafiq went to the ex-governors home and started an attack inquiry.

Gunmen allegedly started seven fires in Khosa’s house, according to the police. According to the police, one of the bullets that struck the car struck the driver and entered the house via the door.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is being used by the police to identify the assailants.

In the meantime, the police discovered two bullet marks on the main gate and four spent rounds outside of Khosa’s home. Through the CCTV system established outside the residence, no sign of the suspects has been discovered.

The police said, “A case will be registered on the request of Sardar Latif Khosa.”

Aitzaz Ahsan, a prominent lawmaker, has denounced the assault on Khosa’s home. He said that Gullu Butts was responsible for the shooting at Latif Khosa’s home.