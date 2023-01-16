PESHAWAR: On Monday, a man opened fire and killed Latif Afridi, the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), on the Peshawar High Court grounds.

According to sources, the culprit shot Latif Afridi while he was seated in the court’s bar area with other attorneys. He was hurt and sent to the Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police detained the suspect and started an investigation into what happened. Six of the suspect’s nine rounds that were fired, according to the preliminary investigation, struck the advocate.