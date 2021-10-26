Project Triangle Strategy was officially renamed Triangle Strategy earlier this year, and Square Enix and Nintendo are finally ready to show off more of the highly anticipated game. The newly released Challenge Your Convictions trailer takes a closer look at the title’s turn-based combat system, along with a deep dive into its complex narrative and politically motivated characters.

The full trailer clocks in at just under three minutes, offering glimpses of the game’s tactical combat in action and a look at many of the characters you’ll see on the battlefield. Interlaced between these combat segments are cutscenes that provide an overview of the game’s overarching storyline. You can check out Triangle Strategy’s Challenge Your Convictions trailer below:

“Test the weight of your convictions in this upcoming turn-based strategy RPG from Square Enix,” Nintendo said. “The decisions you make as Serenoa, heir to House Wolffort, will impact the path the story takes and ultimately, its outcome. Who will rise and who will fall?”

The tale Triangle Strategy hopes to tell is rather complex, but it primarily boils down to different nations vying for control of the kingdom. Three decades have passed since the last calamitous war – but now the longstanding peace that followed hangs in the balance, and it’ll be up to you and your team to shape the future of your world.