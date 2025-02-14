Islamabad: The government has released the latest inflation data, according to which the prices of 13 items have increased further.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, a slight decrease in the inflation rate in the country has been recorded on a weekly basis, while the annual inflation rate has reached 0.98 percent. Similarly, a decrease of 0.04 percent was recorded in the inflation rate during the week.

According to the data, 13 items became expensive during the week, 15 became cheaper, while the prices of 23 remained stable. The report stated that bananas became more expensive by Rs 12.96 per dozen in a week, while chicken became more expensive by Rs 15.45 per kilogram.

The report stated that eggs became more expensive by Rs 5.85 per dozen in a week, while the price of garlic per kilogram increased by Rs 9.77 last week. During the same period, sugar became more expensive by Rs 1.16 per kilogram.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, mutton, beef, milk, curd and dal mash are also among the items that have become expensive.

Meanwhile, tomatoes have become cheaper by Rs 5.42 per kg on a weekly basis. In a week, onions have become cheaper by Rs 3.63 per kg, a 190-gram tea packet by Rs 24.26, and gram dal has become cheaper by Rs 6.48. Similarly, LPG, flour, jaggery, and firewood are also among the items that have become cheaper.

The report states that the prices of 23 items including bread, cigarettes, matches, and clothes have remained stable.