A child is expected to be born next month to the parents of the late famous Indian singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Musewala.

According to Indian media reports, family sources have confirmed that Sidhu Musewala’s mother Charan Kaur is pregnant and the little guest will arrive in their home next month.

According to Indian media, Musewala was the only son of his parents, although his parents did not confirm or deny this.

According to Indian media reports, Sidhu Musewala’s mother is 58 years old and their father is 60 years old.

It should be noted that Sidhu Musewala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jawahar village of Mansa district on 29 May 2022.

In this incident, 30 bullets were fired at Sidhu’s car as a result of which Sidhu Musewala was killed on the spot while two people in his car were seriously injured.

Sidhu Musewala wrote and produced his own songs and was considered one of the richest Punjabi singers.

Even after his assassination in May 2022, his songs were released and became super hits.