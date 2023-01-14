PESHAWAR: On Saturday, it was reported that three police officers, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed in a late-night terrorist attack on the Sarband Police Station in Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General (IG) of the K-P police, stated today in a television interview that the police “bravely repulsed the terrorist attack.”

The three officers who died in the attack were K-P Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sardar Hussain and his two police bodyguards, Irshad and Jehanzeb.

The DSP was approaching from the back gate after parking the car at the checkpoint, according to Ansari, when he was attacked by terrorists.

He told the reporters that the provincial police are armed with cutting-edge equipment. In Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, and for the first time in Peshawar, sniper guns are being employed, he claimed.

The provincial administration has also given its approval for the purchase of thermal sites and night weather drone technologies, the IG continued.

He added that the Peshawar Safe City Project’s first phase will begin before June. All of the city’s police stations now have cameras, he claimed.

KP CM condemns attack

The terrorist attack on the Sarband Police Station has been denounced and described as a regrettable tragedy by the provincial chief minister, Mahmood Khan.

CM Mahmood stated in a statement that the police bravely battled the attack and that “the sacrifice of the martyrs would not go in vain.”