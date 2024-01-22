Former chief selector of the national team Inzamam-ul-Haq says that the last 6 and a half months have not been good for national cricket.

Speaking on Geo News program Naya Pakistan, former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said that no one should be appointed for 3 or 6 months, the last 6 and a half months have not been good for national cricket.

Leave millions of leagues for Pakistan’s domestic cricket, but what have I got? Omar Akmal

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim management committee member Mustafa Ramde said that Zaka Ashraf sidelined the management committee during his tenure, and no decision was shared with the committee.

Mustafa Ramde added that PCB has been running on an ad hoc basis for 10 months and a one-man show is also running on an ad hoc basis.