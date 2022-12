GOJRA: The M4 motorway police claim to have carried out an operation that netted them a sizable amount of drugs.

The suspects, according to the police, were travelling in two automobiles with their families. When the suspects’ automobiles were randomly searched by the police, they had roughly 60kg of hash and opium in their possession.

Officials claimed that smugglers’ ability to move freely on the roads had been restricted and that any unlawful conduct would be dealt with harshly.