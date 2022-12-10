Private schools have a history of disobeying government directives. Private schools in Lahore are said to have disregarded the rule requiring three holidays per week.

Despite the Punjab government’s announcement that educational institutions in Lahore will be closed on these two days, sources claim that students have been compelled to attend classes on Friday and Saturday.

In light of the ongoing haze, Punjab officially announced three weekly breaks for schools in Lahore earlier this week. The three days off each week will continue until further notice.

When a case involving the deteriorating pollution situation in Punjab, specifically in Lahore, was being heard, the Lahore High Court (LHC) initially ordered the provincial government to notice the closure of schools.

Additionally, earlier this week, Punjab formally announced work-from-home (WFH) for the whole private sector in Lahore on the directives of LHC.

“All private offices run by businesses, nonprofit organisations, and other people inside the limits of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation shall be closed as of Friday, December 7, 2022, to Saturday, January 15, 2023. However, a formal notice indicated that some of their employees would conduct home-based work.