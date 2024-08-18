The sun and clouds will continue to play hide and seek in Lahore today (Sunday).

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the provincial capital is expected to be 29C, while the maximum could reach 34C.

Current statistics show Lahore’s temperature at 30C, with wind speeds recorded at three kilometers per hour and humidity levels reaching 90%.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that there was a low chance of rain in Lahore today.