LAHORE: A rickshaw driver with an accomplice have allegedly gang-raped a woman and her minor daughter in yet another harrowing incident that transpired late Sunday night near LDA Avenue.

According to the police statement by the victim, the rickshaw drove the mother-daughter duo around before parking it in a shady spot near LDA Avenue where he along with his friend allegedly raped them both.

The woman said she had stepped out from a coach at Thokar Niaz Baig and hopped inside a rickshaw for Saddar Cantt, but then the alleged rapist drove them wayward before finally stopping at LDA Avenue in the dark of the night.

Chung police have booked the case while the victim duo have been shifted to the hospital for medical tests.

Police said they are still collecting more evidence into the case and confirmed the rickshaw had the registration plate LEU-4882 which the alleged rapist abandoned when victims cried for help inside it.

They both raped me and my daughter by one after another inside the rickshaw, the victim woman said, adding that they ran away when they shouted for help.

FIR said the suspects snatched the phone and Rs5,000 cash from the possession of the woman as well.

Separately yesterday, the woman TikToker who was sexually assaulted and groped at Minar-e-Pakistan has identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode during the identification parade.

During the identification parade, 40 suspects were presented before the woman TikToker and she identified three of them for their alleged role in the assault incident at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.