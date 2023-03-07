In a highly anticipated Pakistan Super League season 8 match, table-toppers Lahore Qalandars will take on Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi at Pindi Cricket Stadium today. Today’s game will start at 2:00 PM.

After a dominant victory over Multan Sultans in the current Twenty20 competition, high-flying Qalandars made sure they would make the playoffs.

Qalandars, who have gone undefeated in their previous five games, will look to continue their momentum when they face Yellow Storm on Tuesday. Zalmi, who are now in fourth place on the points table, require consistency if they are to proceed in the tournament.

Zallmi was able to win three of their six games; their most recent victory was over the struggling Karachi Kings, who on Monday took yet another beating at the hands of Quetta Gladiators.

16 battles between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have taken place. Zalmi won seven games, while Lahore Qalandars won nine of them.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk)