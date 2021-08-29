LAHORE: Lahore Police has impounded the vehicle of the sitting Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood Rasheed for affixing a fake number plate.

Mian Mahmood Rasheed had allegedly affixed the number plate of RPO Sheikhupura’s vehicle on his vehicle.

Police impounded the car after collecting information for the last couple of days about the illegal use of the number plate.

Punjab took action on the information of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) near Muslim Town and launched further investigation into the matter.