LAHORE: Lahore police continue to hunt eve-teasers and female stalkers as it has arrested yet another man in Samanabad area of the provincial capital for harassing a female passersby, police informed on Monday.

According to SHO Samanabad Imran Anwaar, the person, whose has been taken into custody, has been identified as Yasir, resident of Icchra area, and he was identified with the help of a footage obtained from a CCTV camera.

The footage, shows a motorcyclist doing immoral acts with women before fleeing from the spot.

Recent incidents of the rape of women, particularly ‘molestation’ of Ayesha Akram Beg, a female TikToker, by a mob of around 400 goons at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14 (Independence Day), have again highlighted the issue of women harassment, leading to calls for tougher penalties for people indulging in such acts.