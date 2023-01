LAHORE: Several Punjabi cities, including Lahore and Sheikhupura, were shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 21 kilometres, with its epicentre 20 kilometres from Sheikhupur. Additionally, tremors were felt in the surrounding cities of Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, and others.

People used social media to post about the earthquake and to wish everyone well.

Since the earthquake, there have been no reported damages.