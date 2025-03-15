In a major theft at the farmhouse of famous cricket star batsman Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal’s father in the Heer police station area of ​​Lahore, thieves stole a solar panel worth Rs 500,000 and fled in broad daylight.

According to the report, the thieves broke the main door lock and entered the farmhouse. The thieves stole a solar panel worth Rs 500,000 and fled in broad daylight.

Father Kamran Akmal said that the solar system was installed yesterday and the thief took it away today, while police officials say that a case has been registered in the incident and the investigation is underway.

After receiving the information about the incident, the Heer police immediately reached the spot. Officials said that the accused are being traced with the help of CCTV cameras and other means.

SP Cantt Owais Shafiq said that a case has been registered against the unknown thief on the complaint of the farmhouse coach Kashif Mahmood.

He directed SDPO Barki Ghulam Dastgir Khan to immediately trace and arrest the accused, saying that the accused would be arrested soon.