Lahore was once again rated as the most polluted city in the world on Saturday, with AQI ratings ranging from 166 to 279 in various parts of the city as the smog season returned.

The next worst cities in the world for air quality are Beijing, Dhaka, Milan, Shenyang, Seattle, Zagreb, Portland, Karachi, and Vancouver, according to the most recent data collated by multiple public and private monitors.

According to real-time information provided by the American group IQ Air, which analyzes air quality, Kot Lakhpat experienced the worst atmospheric pollution, with the air quality index (AQI) there average approximately 279 in that location.

The average PM2.5 concentration in the air of Lahore is currently 16.8 times higher than the yearly air quality guideline value set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to statistics on air quality issued by the regional meteorological centre in Lahore, current meteorological circumstances point to the possibility of an accumulation of suspended particles in the atmosphere over the next two days, which could lead to reduced visibility.

For the Lahore region during this time, the AQI may continue to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive group” category. Smog became a major concern in 2017 when the Punjab Environment Protection Council created an AQI rating system and authorised a Smog Action Plan in response to a court injunction.

To check the air quality in the provincial capital, the Punjab Environment Protection Department either utilises a mobile van or low-cost sensors.

The agency lacks a mechanism for a reliable and competent air quality monitoring system since it has not been effective in securing the requisite equipment despite constant public concerns. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had to intervene once more the day before, which is interesting to note.