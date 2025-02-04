LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the Lahore deputy commissioner and other respondents in connection with a case to let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold a public rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on February 8 – a day which the party plans to observe as black day.Justice Farooq Haider of the LHC conducted hearing on the plea filed by PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aaliya Hamza.

The applicant argued that she had requested the Lahore deputy commissioner for permission to hold a public rally at the said location on Feb 8, adding that her request had not been responded till date despite the fact that she had filed it on Jan 29.It was stated that whenever the PTI tried to seek permission for public gathering, it was denied on the pretext of law and order situation while claiming that the applicant was being threatened to withdraw the application.

It was further pleaded that the Lahore deputy commissioner should be instructed to permit the PTI’s public gathering on Feb 8 at the Minar-e-Pakistan while urging the court to intervene to stop the harassment of the PTI leaders and workers.