Lahore High Court Multan Bench rejected the petition filed regarding the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul.

The High Court Multan Bench heard the nomination papers case of PTI leader Zartaj Gul.

The court rejected the application filed regarding the nomination papers of Zartaj Gul. Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar rejected the application for Zartaj Gul’s non-appearance in the court.

On the other hand, in a statement issued from an unknown location, Zartaj Gul said that I am being summoned to be arrested in a personal capacity, I will appeal on every forum.

It should be noted that the Lahore High Court was approached on the objections raised by Zartaj Gul on the nomination papers of RO. He had submitted his nomination papers from DG Khan’s constituency NA-185.