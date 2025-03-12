Lahore: Hasnain, the deputy messenger of Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan, ended his life by shooting himself with a government rifle. Hasnain, the deputy messenger of Lahore High Court, had been performing duties with Justice Jawad Hassan for 25 years.

Eyewitnesses said that Hasnain told the policeman after Sehri that he should go and give me the rifle, the deputy messenger locked himself in a room and ended his life. As soon as he heard the news of the deputy messenger’s suicide, Justice Jawad Hassan left Rawalpindi for Lahore and the Registrar Lahore High Court and Additional Registrar Protocol are present at the Justice’s house. Justice Jawad Hassan is currently performing duties in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.