The Lahore High Court dismissed PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s application for interim protective bail in the Tosha Khana case as ineffective.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court heard the interim protective bail application of founder PTI in the Tosha Khana reference.

It should be remembered that the petition was filed on behalf of the founder PTI on 22 June 2023, the court declared the petition of the founder PTI ineffective and entered the office.

Imran Khan court summons in judge threat case

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Court Islamabad has summoned PTI founder Imran Khan to court in a case related to threatening a female judge.

The case was heard by Civil Judge Mureed Abbas Khan and the court summoned the founder PTI on April 3 in the case related to the threat of a woman judge of the founder PTI.

The court said that the superintendent of Adiala Jail should present the founder PTI at the next hearing.

It may be remembered that at the last hearing, the lawyers had applied for the production order of founder PTI.