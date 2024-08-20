In Lahore, a mix of sunshine and clouds is expected today, with a possibility of rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Lahore is anticipated to be 27°C, while the maximum could reach 33°C.

The wind speed in the city is recorded at 6 km/h, and humidity levels have climbed to 95%.

Weather forecasters predict intermittent rain showers in Lahore and other cities across Punjab today.

A new weather system responsible for the rainfall has begun affecting Punjab, with its origins linked to western winds. The intensity of the rain is expected to be higher in southern Punjab.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of increased water flow in mountain streams and rivers, though they do not anticipate dangerous flooding conditions despite the rains.