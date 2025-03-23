In Lahore, the Mozang police arrested 11 gamblers who were gambling on the Kaji Daneh, and cash worth lakhs of rupees, mobile phones and other items were also recovered from their possession.

According to SHO Mozang Ahsan Iqbal, the police arrested 11 gamblers red-handed while gambling on the Kaji Daneh. The arrested suspects include Imran, Qurban, Ali, Nadeem, Arshad and Atif, etc.

SP Civil Lines Dr. Abdul Hanan congratulated SHO Mozang and the other team for the successful operation and said that the crackdown against gamblers will continue.

According to the police, the arrested suspects were handed over to the Investigation Wing for further investigation.