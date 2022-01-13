LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday announced nine times death sentences to four accused in the Johar Town Blast case while a female accused has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

ATC court judge Arshah Hussian Bhutta put forward his verdict of the case in which at least three people were killed, while 24 others sustained injuries.

Citing security reasons, the proceedings of the trial was completed in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

The accused included Eid Gul, Sajjad Shah, Peter Paul, Ziaullah, and Ayesha.

During the case proceedings, almost 56 statements from the witnesses were recorded, per the report.

However, all the accused refused to accept the allegations leveled against them.

‘Case background’

Last year, the blast in the Johar Town area of Lahore killed three people, while 24 others had sustained injuries.

In addition, one of the buildings was severely damaged due to the intensity of the blast and several cars parked close to the buildings were also damaged.

More than 30kg of explosives were used in the blast, according to the initial report, which also stated that “foreign-made materials” were used.

After the blast, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf had briefed the nation over the incident and said that the main mastermind behind the attack was an Indian citizen and had clear links with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)